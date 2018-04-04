Sth Africa confirm two-Test Sri Lanka tour

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in July and five one-day internationals in preparation for next year's World Cup in England and Wales.

Fresh from home series wins over Bangladesh, India and Australia, it will be the sixth time South Africa have toured Sri Lanka, having previously claimed series successes in 1993 and 2014.

The first Test will be played from July 12 in Galle and the second from July 20 in Colombo.

The five ODIs begin on July 29 in Dambulla. There will also be a one-off Twenty20 match on August 14 in Colombo.

The original tour schedule had involved three Tests, according to reports, but Sri Lanka Cricket asked for one of these to be replaced by an extended limited-overs series that is more commercially viable.

"This will be a very important tour for us," CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe said in a statement.

"We have a lot of exciting, young players coming into our side in all three formats and, with so much of our international cricket being played on the sub-continent these days, it is important they get used to those conditions as soon as possible.

"The ODI series forms an important part of our team preparation for next year's World Cup in England."