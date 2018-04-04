Original Gold Coasters come home

There's a reason the team from Ghana feels at home on the Gold Coast - they are, after all, the original Gold Coasters.

From the time of British colonisation in 1867 until independence in 1957, the west African nation was known as the Gold Coast.

So the Ghanaians are making the most of coming to Australia's version for the Commonwealth Games.

"Ghana coming to the Gold Coast is just like we are coming home. We are the original Gold Coast," says team captain Botso Nkegbe.

"The slogan for team Ghana is 'from Gold Coast to the Gold Coast for gold' that's what we believe in.

"We are here to make an impact in the Commonwealth Games. As we are coming from Gold Coast, we are hoping that any gold that is here, we are coming to pick it up."

Ghana has a team of 72 athletes competing in 10 sports on the Gold Coast, with their strength lying in boxing and athletics.

Cycling, however, is not a strength, despite the best efforts of the locals who have taken their Ghanaian cousins under their wing.

After seeing the basic bikes they brought with them, Gold Coast businessman Peter Spencer has found new bikes, helmets, shoes and clothing for the team's four cyclists.

Local cyclists have also been taking the Ghanaians out on training rides in the Gold Coast conditions.