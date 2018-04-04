Senchel's Voice in upset Ipswich win

Trainer Mark Webb and his biggest owner Alan Newcombe's plan to forge a relationship with the elite Darley Stud has produced the stable's second upset juvenile race winner in three days at Ipswich.

Webb and Newcombe's filly Senchel's Voice ($13) stormed home to beat Mishani Rain ($3.40) by three-quarters of a length with the same margin to the favourite Rains A Plenty ($1.85) in Wednesday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1350m).

Newcombe operates a breeding business through his Optima Racing and has about a dozen horses with Webb at the Sunshine Coast.

On Monday at Beaudesert, Webb and Newcombe had Aetherius who started $10 when she won a race dominated in the bookmakers' ring by unplaced Bard Of Armagh ($1.40).

Senchel's Voice is by Poet's Voice who Darley announced last week had died of a heart attack in the United Kingdom.

He had shuttled to Darley's Australian operation three times and was beginning to get a steady stream of winners.

Webb said the two race success was not unexpected but welcome nevertheless.

"I used to have multiple winners in a few days very often and it is good to get back to doing it," Webb said.

"It is good when a plan starts to take shape. Two years ago Alan and I sat down and decided to compete he needed to send his mares to better sires.

"They don't come better than Darley and you do well with any of their sires. He sends most of them there when he can."

Webb said Senchel's Voice would be better with time and he probably needed 1600m to show his best.