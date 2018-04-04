Sircconi ready for Bendigo Guineas assault

Trainer Peter Morgan is keeping the latest campaign of smart three-year-old Sircconi simple with a view to the spring.

Group Two winner Sircconi (right) will tackle the Listed Bendigo Guineas for trainer Peter Morgan.

All he wants is to see the colt's rating rise to a level where getting into bigger spring races is a relatively easy assignment.

The winner of the 2017 Group Two VRC Sires' Produce Stakes, Sircconi returns for his latest campaign in the Listed Bendigo Guineas (1400m) on Saturday iwhen he will be ridden by Luke Nolen.

With a rating of 93, Sircconi is the highest-rated runner in the field of 20 that includes four emergencies.

"You've almost got to be a 110 rater to be assured of getting in some races in the spring," Morgan said.

"So I want to get his rating up, otherwise you get balloted out.

"If you don't get balloted out it's easy to train them because you know where you're going otherwise you're chasing your tail getting into races and that's when it gets a bit hard."

Sircconi hasn't raced since finishing third to Kentucky Breeze during Melbourne Cup week at Flemington last November.

Earlier in the spring he defeated older horses over 1400m at Caulfield.

Morgan said after two Cranbourne barrier trials Sircconi was ready for his first-up tilt at 1400m.

"We've always thought he'd be a 2000-metre horse," Morgan said.

"I'm just hoping he's got the dash over 1400 (metres).

"He should have."

Morgan hasn't mapped out a program for the three-year-old, although in the back of his mind is the Group Three Hawkesbury Guineas (1600m) on April 28.

"But I doubt whether I'd then go up to Queensland after that," he said.

"I'd rather keep him home and work on getting that rating up."