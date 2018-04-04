News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Struggling single dad blown away after asking for help on Facebook
Single dad at 'breaking point' reaches out for help on Facebook

China state media journalist says on Twitter Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global Times's Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter that China will announce retaliatory steps on Wednesday afternoon, after the U.S. administration unveiled a list of Chinese goods that could face additional U.S. tariffs.

"According to information I received, China's massive plan in retaliation of U.S. tariffs will be released this afternoon Beijing time," Hu said.

Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.



(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Back To Top