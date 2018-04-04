China state media journalist says on Twitter Beijing to announce retaliatory trade steps Wednesday

BEIJING (Reuters) - Global Times's Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said on Twitter that China will announce retaliatory steps on Wednesday afternoon, after the U.S. administration unveiled a list of Chinese goods that could face additional U.S. tariffs.

"According to information I received, China's massive plan in retaliation of U.S. tariffs will be released this afternoon Beijing time," Hu said.

Global Times is run by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, although its stance does not necessarily reflect Chinese government policy.

