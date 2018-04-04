News

China diplomat says latest U.S. tariffs a further step in wrong direction: media

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, said Washington's latest tariffs on Chinese goods is a further step in the wrong direction, state television reported on Wednesday.

Cui, in an interview with Chinese state TV, said the commerce ministry will soon announce further measures to counter the U.S's decision to set a 25 percent tariffs on some 1,300 products from China estimated to be worth $50 billion.




(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

