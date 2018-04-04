Buckley undecided on twin towers for Blues

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is still mulling whether the returning Ben Reid and Mason Cox will both get the nod for Friday night's AFL clash with Carlton at the MCG.

Reid missed their round two loss to Greater Western Sydney with a hip injury while Cox was sidelined with a one-game ban.

Both are now available but Buckley said he wasn't sure if he would go with the twin-tower forward set-up as the Magpies try to bounce back.

The sides are both winless after two rounds but the Blues have had the upper hand on the Magpies, winning two of their past three matches.

"We know both Mason and Ben are aerially our best forwards, the guys that are going to do the most damage in the air," Buckley said on Wednesday.

"Whether we go with one or both is going to be horses for courses but it's a structure we believe works for us, so we'll find out."

The Magpies will be without Darcy Moore (hamstring) and Tim Broomhead (broken leg), but Buckley is trying to look at the positives.

He said Jordan De Goey (hamstring and club ban) and Jamie Elliott (ankle) would play 75 per cent of their VFL match on Saturday, while former Fremantle forward Chris Mayne (quad) was available for selection.

"We've got five blokes back available, if not this week than the next week or two so hopefully there's blue skies on the horizon for us," Buckley said.

The Magpies were also bolstered by the return to the club of youngster Kayle Kirby, who was hospitalised with a heart condition after collapsing during a VFL match on Saturday.

Buckley said Kirby needed to undergo further tests to determine the cause of the irregular heart-beat.

"His heart-rate rhythm has stabilised and he was back at the club today and looking well and getting back into the swing of it.

"Clearly it's a bit of a shock for him and clearly there's a few investigations to find out what caused it, to make sure we can adequately prepare him and us for any further eventualities, which we're not expecting."