Gallagher to add to legacy at Comm Games

Alpine skiing and track cycling bear little resemblance but, having won Paralympic medals in both, Jessica Gallagher argues they make the perfect pair.

Para-track cyclist Jessica Gallagher (right) and her pilot Madison Janssen.

The vision-impaired athlete will notch another chapter in her remarkable sporting career by debuting at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The 32-year-old holds the world record in the tandem sprint with pilot Madi Janssen, a junior BMX world champion, who will guide her around Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome in what Gallagher describes as the most unique relationship in sport.

Gallagher is the first Australian to win medals in the Winter and Summer Paralympics - collecting bronze medals in the alpine skiing in Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

She narrowly missed a medal in the long jump at London's Games, before turning to cycling when that event was abruptly cut from the Paralympic program.

A bronze in Rio two years ago alongside Janssen helped her create history and the lure of a home Commonwealth Games was enough motivation to skip a third Winter Games earlier this year and line up in Brisbane.

A switch to the velodrome was not easy, but Gallagher said the help of a former world champion convinced her it was worth it.

"I was lucky to have Shane Kelly pilot me on my first ride and the adrenaline junkie in me just took over and I realised flying down those boards gave me the same kick as flying down a mountain," she said.

The Geelong product was a talented netball player as a junior, before a rare eye disease took hold.

"It's been incredibly difficult, unconventional and a lot of hard work, but the opportunity to see your flag raised at home, it's a once in a lifetime," he said.

Gallagher is one of nearly 300 para-athletes competing in 38 medal events across seven sports - an increase of 45 per cent more athletes and 73 per cent more medals compared to four years ago.

"It's a wonderful step forward to see elite sport is following the footsteps of general society; it's something we all deserve," she said.

"We go the same speeds as the able-bodied guys ... people do have stereotypes about people with disabilities and from my experience those perceptions are shattered when they do get to meet them."