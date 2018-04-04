News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Grandmother explains innocent mistake over bag emblazoned with 'bomb' at Brisbane Airport
Grandmother reveals innocent mistake that sparked Brisbane Airport bomb scare

China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol: commerce ministry

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will raise anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol imported from the United States and some European suppliers, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Producers impacted by the tariffs include Dow Chemical, now known as DowDuPont, Equistar, Eastman, Ineos, Sasol and BASF.

The tariffs, which are as high as 75.5 percent for some companies including DowDuPont, will be effective from April 12, the statement said.

Ethylene glycol is used in many consumer products including antifreeze, coolant and other solvents and paints.




(Reporting by Cheng Fang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Back To Top