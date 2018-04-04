Seebohm the hunted at Gold Coast pool

The last nation to break Australia's dominance in the Commonwealth Games pool was Canada in 1978.

Canada's Kylie Masse (l) looms as Emily Seebohm's biggest Games threat.

Forty years on, the "Mighty Maples" are again poised to upstage the Dolphins on the Gold Coast.

And Canada's world champion Kylie Masse is set to strike the most telling blow, against the home nation's Emily Seebohm in the 100m backstroke starting on Friday.

Seebohm was Australia's shining light at the 2017 world titles in Budapest, winning her team's solitary gold as they finished a lowly eighth on the medal table.

But at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Seebohm will be the hunted.

Not that she has to be reminded.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge," Seebohm said of Masse.

"She is the world record holder, she's the best we have ever seen."

The Dolphins appear vulnerable against England who inspired Great Britain's equal best second placing on the medal tally at Budapest.

But Canada is ready to pounce with world record holder Masse leading the way.

She shared Rio bronze in the 100m backstroke as Seebohm - then the reigning world champion - crashed to second last in the final, setting the tone for a nightmare Olympics.

Seebohm was inconsolable pool-side and contemplated retirement after her Olympics went from bad to worse, failing to make the 200m backstroke final despite again being the reigning world champ.

Her shock results were a knock to Australia's confidence, finishing with a Rio haul of just three gold.

Seebohm appears to have regained her mojo thanks to her 200m backstroke gold at Budapest.

But Masse hopes to again take the wind out of Australia's sails at their home Games with 100m backstroke gold.

For now she is happy to launch a charm offensive.

"Australian swimming is huge and I know how much this country loves swimming," Masse said.

"And racing Emily is always a pleasure. She's a super nice, super talented girl and I think it'll be a great race."

Canada have made staggering improvements in women's events since the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Four years ago, their female swimmers had 13 top five spots in Commonwealth rankings in individual events plus two relays according to leading website swimvortex.

On the Gold Coast, the Canucks boast 27 top five spots in women's individual events and are ranked No.2 behind Australia in all three relays.

Besides Masse, Canada has high hopes for Olympic 100m freestyle champion Penny Oleksiak and rising sprint star Taylor Ruck.