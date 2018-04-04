Baton relay halted as protesters hit Games

Indigenous protesters have made their mark on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, halting the Queen's Baton Relay and then trying to disrupt the opening ceremony.

Three protesters were arrested at Carrara Stadium as they tried to storm the venue's gates to get into the opening ceremony.

Dozens of Queensland police had attempted to contain the protest by a group of about 100 before 10 went into the stadium with tickets.

Six more attempted to charge the gates and clashed with police before one man and two women were arrested.

The Gold Coast Bulletin said the group, pushed back by police, were shouting "no justice, no games".

It came after approximately 30 protesters affiliated with the Stolenworth Games indigenous group formed a human chain across Seaworld Drive, near Doug Jennings Park, at Main Beach.

Their actions delayed the start of the final leg of the baton relay, forcing organisers to amend the route to ensure the last 14 baton bearers - including Olympic gold medallist Ken Wallace and Commonwealth Games swimming champ Lisa Curry - completed their legs.

The protesters are attempting to use the Games to highlight their feelings about the Commonwealth.

"We don't want nothing of the Commonwealth here," one told the Seven Network.

"They've stolen the land, built this country on stolen wages, built this country on the blood and bones of our people."

The protesters were also upset at the arrival of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in the city, arguing the royals should ask permission before visiting their traditional land.

"It's about time that history is acknowledged and about time that the royal families who are responsible for it all - that they come down here and get at our level and ask to be here on our country," the protester said.

Indigenous protests are not unknown at Commonwealth Games in Australia.

They were staged in Melbourne in 2006 while in 1982 about 2000 people marched in Brisbane to draw attention to Aboriginal rights.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg said his organisation had no issue with the protesters.

"The Games, similar to past Commonwealth Games, has welcomed the right to peaceful protest," he said.

"That's something that is not extraordinary to Gold Coast. It's a human right."