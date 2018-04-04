The inclusive Games have it all

From an 11-year-old table tennis player to sexagenarian lawn bowlers via some of the world's best athletes, the Gold Coast will deliver a truly inclusive Commonwealth Games.

Welsh primary schoolgirl Anna Hursey and 68-year-old Australian para-bowler Ken Hanson may seem out of place at a serious global sporting event but the charm of the Commonwealth Games will have them mixing with some of the elite of world sport.

The world's best female sprinter, arguably the most dominant swimmer on the planet, dual Olympic gymnastic and triathlon champions, world champion cyclists and the best netballers and rugby sevens players give the Commonwealth Games their touch of credibility.

And the biggest para schedule of any Games, the first fully gender-equalised program of any multi-sport event, a transgender weightlifter and The Gambia's readmission into the Commonwealth give the event its sense of inclusion.

But whatever they are, and despite hyperbolic politicians, they're not going to be the best Games ever.

There's no such thing, according to Games organising chief Mark Peters.

After Queensland Commonwealth Games minister Kate Jones breathlessly declared on Tuesday the Gold Coast was ready to put on "the best Commonwealth Games ever", the pragmatic Peters tempered expectations.

"You can't say stuff like that because there's no such thing as the best Games ever," he told a press briefing.

Every Games is different, he said, because they're held in a "great diversity of cities".

And the Gold Coast, the first regional city to stage a Games, is a vastly different place to the past two hosts, Delhi and Glasgow.

The holiday strip will add its own touch, including the appropriate first appearance of beach volleyball at a Commonwealth Games, even though they had to import sand because Coolangatta's is too fine.

But the attractions of the Gold Coast weren't enough to entice many of the Games' potential global headliners to Australia - of the 16 Commonwealth athletes who won Olympic gold in Rio two years ago, only four will be competing at Carrara Stadium.

With big names like van Niekerk, Rudisha, Farah and Cheruiyot missing, Jamaica's Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson is easily the biggest attraction at the athletics.

South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is at her first Commonwealth Games, aiming for the 800-1500 double and even says she has eyes on the 35-year-old world record in the two lap race.

Australia's swimmers - led by Olympic champions Kyle Chalmers, Mack Horton and the Campbell sisters - are expected to dominate the pool but certainly won't be the biggest names at the Southport Aquatic Centre.

English breaststroker Adam Peaty has not been beaten over 100m for four years, is Olympic champion, world champion, Commonwealth champion, European champion and world record holder.

He's not the only world-beating Pom worrying Australians on the Gold Coast.

Triathlete Alistair Brownlee and gymnast Max Whitlock both have two Olympic gold medals and underline the sporting power England has now become.

After toppling the Australians from the top of the medal table in Glasgow four years ago and with Britain continuing to shame Australia at Olympic level, even home ground advantage might not be enough for the locals to reclaim superiority.

With 133 gold medals each for men and women and nine mixed events, the Gold Coast Games are proud of their gender equity, although one inclusion caused one of the few controversies in the buildup.

The selection of New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard broke new ground but stirred up sensitive issues.

The Australian weightlifting federation unsuccessfully applied to have the world championships silver medallist banned, with the sport's ruling body stating 'there is no moral, ethical or legal basis" to exclude her.

With venues ready well ahead of time, minor transport issues, no security concerns and good ticket sales, the Games' scandal-free preparation was blemished when the Indian team doctor was reprimanded after needles were found in the village and a Mauritian official was accused of sexually assaulting an athlete.

As the Gold Coast itself offers extremes from the genuinely beautiful to the tacky, these Commonwealth Games will provide a bit of everything.

They won't be the best ever but one thing Peters guarantees: "this is going to be a fun place to be."