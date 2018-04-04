Demons ditch pokies, aim for an AFL home

Now they're cutting their pokie machine ties, AFL nomads Melbourne hope to soon realise their long-held dream of a permanent club base.

The Demons have made the landmark decision that they will give up $2 million a year in profits by abandoning the gaming industry.

Clubs' reliance on pokies is a hot issue in the AFL, given the social issues.

Melbourne are selling their Leighoak venue in July to the Moonee Valley Racing Club, which involves 92 machines.

They also will not renew the gaming entitlements at the Bentleigh Club, which they own, removing another 88 gaming machines when the deal ends in 2022.

Finding a permanent home is another major off-field project for the Demons, who haven't had their training and administrative bases in the same place since 1980.

While the MCG remains their spiritual home, they hope to announce plan for their own facility this year.

"We're doing a lot of work on facilities and where we might land one day in that space," Melbourne chief executive Peter Jackson said.

He said having their own facility loomed as one way the Demons could build the income they needed to replace the money they have earned from gaming machines.

"If we can land on a spot with facilities over the next 12 months - I'm not suggesting at all we'll have a facility in 12 months - but land on a spot where we might be able to go in the future ... that will help," Jackson said.

The Demons readily admit the gaming decision would not have been possible three or four years ago.

In 2010, revered Melbourne figure Jim Stynes was chairman when he announced the success of their Debt Demolition campaign, two years before he died of cancer.

Chairman Glen Bartlett said the decision to cut ties with pokies machines had been two years in the making.

The Demons have given themselves a couple of years to make the transition away from gambling revenue.

Bartlett said there was no pressure from the AFL in making the decision.

"We understand the community sentiment - we support the community sentiment - but the reality is we also have an obligation to make sure the club is financially solvent and sustainable," Jackson said.

Jackson said it was up to other clubs to make up their own minds about the gaming issue.