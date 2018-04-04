Tin-Tin joins Miao Miao in table tennis

Australia's best known table tennis player, Miao Miao, has some tough competition in the naming stakes at the Commonwealth Games.

Among the 160 players competing at Oxenford Studios on the Gold Coast, English teenager Tin-Tin Ho is a stand out.

But Ho insists she was not named after the ginger-haired cartoon adventurer.

"Yes, it's true, my initials are TT for table tennis," said the Glasgow mixed doubles silver medallist.

"And my brother's name is Ping."

Ho said her father Charles, who represented Hong Kong in table tennis and will cheer her on from England, had his beloved sport in mind when naming his children.

The 19-year-old will contest four events this year including the mixed doubles with regular partner Liam Pitchford.

She may come up against Miao Miao, a six-time Commonwealth Games medallist dating back to 2002.

Miao's doubles partner Jian Fang Lay is Australia's oldest player at 45 while 11-year-old Anna Hursey, representing Wales, is the youngest across all sports competing at the Commonwealth Games.

Ho has recently returned from almost a week of practice in Japan - home to a handful of Olympic heavyweights including Ai Fukuhara who won silver in London and bronze in Rio.

"That was quite good for us to play against the Japanese because they're very good," she said.