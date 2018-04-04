Bruce making own way in Diamonds defence

Diamonds goalkeeper Courtney Bruce was so nervous during her international debut she didn't remember a minute of it.

Diamonds star Courtney Bruce says she's warming to the weight of Commonwealth Games expectation.

Whatever she did do worked, though, given she won MVP honours and 10 games later has taken ownership of the famous GK bib.

The 24-year-old is aware of the company she's keeping, with the position made famous by former Australian captains Sharni Layton, Laura Geitz and Liz Ellis.

It was the absence of Layton (exhaustion) and Geitz (maternity leave) that opened the door for Bruce's August debut.

The newly-appointed West Coast Fever captain says she's now comfortable filling their shoes even with the return of Geitz following the birth of her first child.

"You do stop and reflect - Lizzy, Sharni and Geitzy are all such phenomenal athletes - I thought about what I wanted to bring to the role and how I wanted to approach it in my own way," she told AAP.

"I was lucky I'd played with most of the girls before; I knew the expectations and have felt comfortable (since debuting)."

Bruce and Geitz are likely to share court time at goal defence and goalkeeper, as well as take turns in the GK bib when their Commonwealth Games campaign begins against Northern Island on Thursday.

It will be the first of five pool games inside seven days, with coach Lisa Alexander likely to rotate the 12-player squad to ensure fresh legs for finals.

As current holders of every major trophy, Australia will start favourites to win a fourth Games gold from six starts.

But competition will come from much-improved Jamaica and South Africa in their pool and contenders England and traditional rivals New Zealand in the other.

Bruce said it was important they set the tone early against an Irish outfit likely to throw their weight around.

"We've done our video analysis on them and they are a strong team, will play very tough," she said.

"I'm still pinching myself that I'm here but I think it will sink in when we get on the court and hopefully in seven games we'll have that gold medal around our necks."

The Diamonds' schedule:

- Thursday: Northern Ireland

- Friday: Barbados

- Sunday: South Africa

- Monday: Fiji

- Wednesday: Jamaica

- Semi-finals Saturday April 14; medal matches Sunday April 15.