Games program clanger relocates England

The captain of Ghana's women's hockey team has welcomed Africa's newest nation - England.

The heart of the Commonwealth was accidentally relocated to Africa in the official program for Wednesday's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Printing errors in the 130-page program resulted in many of England's details being swapped with those of late Games entrant The Gambia.

Nafisatu Umaru took pleasure in the mix-up, saying it was somewhat fitting following the role England played in assisting Ghana qualify for their first Commonwealth Games hockey tournament.

England made a four-year commitment to help their bid to take part in the 2018 Games.

"Yes, we happily do," Umaru said when asked if Africa welcomed England's relocation.

"England has made a great impact for us. England is a part of our story."

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) chief executive Mark Peters said the printing error had been a result of The Gambia's late admission.

In the program England's population is listed as 2,051,363 - a far cry from the actual population of about 66.5 million - while London has been replaced by exotic Banjul as the capital.

The program also says England's first Games were in 1970 but in reality, it was four decades earlier.

"We spoke to England and said 'congratulations, the Commonwealth's changing and it has since Brexit and part of you is now part of Africa'," Peters said.

"Sometimes you make mistakes and we cop it."

Mr Peters said GOLDOC offered to pulp the incorrect $10 programs and rush through a correct run but England said that would not be necessary.

GOLDOC will print 500 correct copies of the program for the English athletes and officials as well as for the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Mr Peters says those who get their hands on an incorrect copy of the program will find themselves with a unique souvenir.