Underdog Hockeyroos are favourites: Smith

The Hockeyroos may officially be the third best hockey nation in the Commonwealth but the Australian public have the right to expect nothing but a fourth straight Games gold.

That's the opinion of Hockeyroos skipper Emily Smith, whose new-look side begin their campaign against Canada on Thursday.

The women's national team dropped to fifth in the latest world rankings, behind trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand and three spots behind England.

But Smith says that means nothing to Hockeyroos fans when it comes to the Commonwealth Games, where Australia have won four gold medals from five attempts since the sport's inclusion in 1998.

"Being a Hockeyroo, we're labelled the best Australian team from our proud history, which is great," Smith said on Wednesday.

"I love that tag as well because that means that everyone that's come before us has done such a wonderful job. We want to uphold those standards.

"So yes, when you look at the rankings we're underdogs.

"But when you look at the history, no we should be favourites. We want to win, there's no doubt about it. We're here to win and we'll do everything we can in our powers to make sure that happens."

But in typical Australian fashion, Smith also wants to retain the underdog tag.

She is quick to point out the past two Commonwealth Games finals have been decided by penalty shootouts against New Zealand in Delhi and England in Glasgow.

Both times veteran goalkeeper Rachael Lynch has been the saviour.

"When saying the Hockeyroos have won all those medals, it's never been easy for them. The last two out of three have gone to shootouts and it's always been a slog and a hard-fought win," Smith said.

"And that's what Aussies love. We love that underdog title coming in, being able to fight and grind out all those wins. So that's something we're going to have to do to be able to win this tournament."

Smith is also adamant this year's group are far different to the one pilloried for failing to make the medal stages at the Rio Olympics two years ago.

Under coach Paul Gaudoin, who took over late last year, Smith says the team has evolved into a more fluid, open and fast-paced outfit.

"I think maybe that was our downfall in Rio. We were just too predictable and the other teams could scout our structures and they knew we were going to come out and do the same thing," she said.

HOCKEYROOS' COMMONWEALTH GAMES SCHEDULE

Thursday April 5 - Canada

Saturday April 7 - Ghana

Monday April 9 - New Zealand

Tuesday April 10 - Scotland

Thursday April 12 - Semi-finals

Saturday April 14 - Medal matches