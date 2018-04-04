Age has not wearied veteran shooter Quick

Veteran shooter Bruce Quick is still waiting for Father Time to tap him on the shoulder as he prepares for his record-breaking seventh Commonwealth Games.

The 58-year-old made his Commonwealth debut at Auckland in 1990 - long before some of his Australian teammates were born.

Nearly three decades later, the Holbrook-based pistol shooter - who also appeared at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008 - still believes he is at the top of his game.

"I know people say this but age is a number," Quick told AAP.

"When I'm standing there concentrating on the sights, trying to execute that perfect shot, I don't know how old I am.

"I haven't got to a stage where I've thought, 'this is too hard, I'm too old, I can't do it anymore'."

Quick's selection for the Gold Coast ensured he would surpass fellow shooter and good friend Phillip Adams' record of six Commonwealth Games.

It didn't just happen - for the past two years, Quick stuck reminders of the time and date of his event, the 50-metre pistol, around his house to ensure he was focused on his goal every day.

"'I'm shooting at 9am on Wednesday April 11'. If you don't have that on your fridge, on your computer, next to your bed or somewhere two years before the games, then you're not serious," he said.

Quick has won one gold, nine silver and four bronze at the Commonwealth Games.

One more medal will bring him level with swimming legend Susie O'Neill on 15 - a personal tally only surpassed by Adams (18).

Not that Quick is putting undue pressure on himself.

"I'm not here to prove anything, I'm just here to do what I do and enjoy it," he said.

"I'm trying to put a hole in a target 50m away, standing unsupported, one hand, open sights and the tin ring is 50mm in diameter.

"It's like trying to hit a matchbox at the end of an Olympic swimming pool. It's tough.

"That's why I like it. If you do it right, the reward is exhilarating."