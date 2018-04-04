Pearson mobbed as she takes Games baton

Not for the first time, an athletic blonde turned heads while strolling at Surfers Paradise.

Crowds cheered on Sally Pearson as she carried the Queen's Baton through Surfers Paradise

And not for the last time, the blonde - Sally Pearson - was the centre of attention.

Pearson was mobbed on Wednesday at the famous stretch of Surfers Paradise sand when she took part in the Queen's Baton relay.

Onlookers gawked at the face of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and cheered wildly as Pearson took hold of the ceremonial baton.

But the fitness of the hurdling hero, who is battling an untimely achilles injury, remains unknown.

A media throng wanted to know about her leg, not the relay leg. But reporters were banned from asking Pearson anything not strictly related to the baton.

The track star's appearance came after she was overlooked for the role of Australia's flag bearer at the opening ceremony - that honour went to hockey captain Mark Knowles.

But Pearson rated carrying the baton as "definitely just as good" as carrying the flag.

"It's absolutely fantastic that the whole Surfers community can come out here and really appreciate the Queen's Baton relay," Pearson said.

"It's nice to be out here within the community that has supported us and supports all the athletes and I'm glad I can share it with everyone here."

Pearson will join her Australian teammates in following Knowles into the stadium at Wednesday night's opening ceremony.

"Tonight, it's going to be something special," she said.

"And I can't wait to be part of it with the Australian team and walking out there knowing everyone in the stadium is cheering for us."