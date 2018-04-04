Tiger Woods' chances at Augusta

FIVE REASONS WHY TIGER WOODS WILL WIN THE MASTERS

Five reasons why Tiger Woods can and can't win a fifth Masters green jacket.

1. Experience. With four green jackets, no one in the 87-man Masters field has more Masters victories than Woods.

2. Form. Woods recorded two top-five results on the US PGA Tour prior to Augusta and both were legitimate chances to win.

3. Iron play. Woods is as sharp as ever with the irons, ranking 14th on the US tour for approach play.

4. Hunger. Woods hasn't played the Masters since 2015 and says having to watch on TV has him fiercely motivated.

5. Putting. Woods ranks 11th on the US tour for overall putting - key asset on Augusta's wildly-contoured and quick greens.

FIVE REASONS WHY TIGER WON'T WIN

1. Five-year drought. Woods hasn't won anywhere in the world since 2013 and may be rusty in closing out if in contention on the back nine on Sunday.

2. Mistakes. Wild tee shots under the gun cost Woods red-hot chances to win the recent Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

3. Too soon. It's still early days in his comeback from spinal fusion surgery with the Masters just his sixth full tour event.

4. Hype. Although he's handled pressure better than most golfers in history, the enormous anticipation surrounding his Augusta return must have some draining effect.

5. Strength of the field. The list of winners on the US tour this year include Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson and Jason Day.