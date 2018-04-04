Smith feeling good about Masters return

Australia's Cameron Smith says his second trip to the Masters pales in comparison to his 2016 debut.

Australian Cameron Smith is confident of a strong showing at the Masters having made a nervy debut.

"I was basically sh*****g myself on every single shot," Smith said.

As a skinny 22-year-old at the time, Smith gave himself a pass mark for handling the nerves and making the cut en route to finishing tied 55th.

But the Queenslander has emerged as a surprise contender at Augusta this week having fought his way into the 87-man field via the final world rankings cut-off.

Smith needed to remain inside the world's top 50 in his last start at the World Golf Championships-Match Play, where he rose to the occasion.

The 24-year-old beat big guns Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay in his group matches before downing in-form Englishman Tyrrell Hatton to advance to the semi-finals.

Rising to world No.44, Smith says he is confident of giving the year's first major a shake-up.

"It doesn't feel as daunting, your second time around here," Smith said.

"Obviously, it's the Masters but it feels like any other golf tournament which is important to performing well.

"Last time I was here I was shaking from the nerves, now I'm looking forward to a really good week."

Since his Masters debut, Smith recorded a maiden US PGA Tour victory, at last year's Zurich Classic, as well as a first professional title on home soil at the Australian PGA Championship in December.

The Brisbane native feels competing against elite fields on the US Tour week in, week out has prepared him for the pressure cauldron of the Masters.

"It's like that every week on the PGA Tour; anyone can win if they have a good week and this week there are definitely 86 (other) guys that can win the tournament," Smith said.

Smith's best finish at the majors is a tie for fourth at the 2015 US Open, which was his debut on golf's biggest stage.