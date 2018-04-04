Alvarez withdraws from Golovkin megafight

News

AAP /

Canelo Alvarez has withdrawn from next month's middleweight title bout with Gennady Golovkin, two months after the Mexican twice tested positive for a banned substance.

"I have always been a clean fighter and I always will be a clean fighter," Alvarez said Tuesday during a conference call. "I want to prove without a doubt that I have never intentionally ingested clenbuterol.

"I have nothing to hide and I want to be open and transparent through this process. I have never taken illegal substances and this is no different."

The May 5 fight in Las Vegas was to have been a rematch of the draw they fought last September.

But on March 5, Alvarez's promoters, Golden Boy Promotions, announced he twice tested positive for the steroid in February. They blamed contaminated meat, and Alvarez agreed to random drug testing.

It was unlikely the Nevada State Athletic Commission would approve the fight after it temporarily suspended Alvarez, who could face a longer suspension.

Alvarez is to appear before the commission on April 18 concerning the positive tests.

Golden Boy President Eric Gomez said on Tuesday the promoters were advised Alvarez likely would not be cleared to fight May 5.

"I've never let you down," Alvarez said to his fans. "I've never let you down and I never will. I respect what I do."

Golovkin is hoping to fight a different opponent at T-Mobile Arena on May 5, but it will not mirror the huge rematch expected with Alvarez.

"I am looking forward to returning to Las Vegas for my 20th title defence and headlining my first Cinco De Mayo event on May 5," Golovkin said in a statement. "It is time for less drama and more fighting."

It's possible Golovkin and Alvarez could meet later this year, depending on any sanctions placed on the Mexican fighter.

The first bout was a memorable one. They traded big shots for 12 rounds, both believing they had won.

