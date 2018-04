BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said Wednesday it firmly opposes the proposed U.S. tariffs following the Section 301 probe and will take counter measures, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The Ministry of Commerce said the counter measures will be of equal intensity and scale.



