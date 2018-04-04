NBN CEO to leave by the end of the year

NBN chief executive Bill Morrow will quit his role by the end of the year, ending four years heading the rollout of the national broadband network.

A global search will now take place to find a replacement for Mr Morrow, who said in a note to staff that it was "with a heavy heart" that he was announcing his decision to leave in order to pursue the next chapter of his career.

"At times my role at NBN has been challenging, relentless, and yes, sometimes frustrating but never has there been a time that I wasn't proud to be a part of the NBN team," Mr Morrow said in the note.

Mr Morrow replaced inaugural NBN Co chief executive Mike Quigley in 2014, coming across from his post as CEO of Vodafone Australia where he had overseen a turnaround of the telco.

He has given no details of his next move but said it was the right time to hand over leadership for the next phase of the NBN.

During his tenure Mr Morrow presided over significant and often controversial changes to the scope, cost and nature of the national broadband network.

In 2016, NBN Co said it expects the rollout to cost between $46 billion and $56 billion, but later revised its estimate to between $47 billion and $51 billion with the aim of finishing at $49 billion.

The consumer watchdog last year launched an inquiry into the NBN service following an influx of consumer complaints about connecting to the network, slow and poor quality internet speeds and confusing broadband plans.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission then recommended the federal government save NBN Co but either write down its value so it can charge lower prices, or pay through budget handouts for households that were difficult to connect.

Mr Morrow made the decision last year to pause all activations on the hybrid-fibre coaxial (HFC) network in November in order to conduct upgrades and improve the quality of service.

Telecommunications expert Paul Budde said there is still uncertainty about the future of the NBN, and without any clarity it would be difficult for any serious candidate to take on the job after Mr Morrow departs.

"With the upcoming federal elections in 2019, this is perhaps the worse time for him the leave the company," Mr Budde said.

"It would be important for the incoming CEO to know what the future direction of the NBN looks like."

NBN chairman Ziggy Switkowski will direct the international search for the new CEO.