Trump's Mexican border strategy includes mobilizing National Guard

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy for dealing with illegal immigration coming through the border with Mexico includes mobilizing the National Guard, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement followed a meeting at the White House attended by Trump, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford.



(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

