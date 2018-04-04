Squash team can match 2006 Games: coach

At the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, the Australian squash team claimed eight of a possible 15 events.

Twelve years on and national coach Paul Price is adamant his playing group can do even better.

"It's definitely a huge challenge. That bar is set quite high considering eight medals in five events is quite an awesome achievement," Price told AAP.

Commonwealth debutants Tamika Saxby, Christine Nunn, Zac Alexander and Rex Hedrick - who is the only singles player to appear in round one - provide the youthful enthusiasm.

The 41-year-old Rachael Grinham - who won one of her two gold medals in Melbourne - joins fellow champions David Palmer, Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley to provide the know-how.

"We've got some senior players in our team gunning for these medals," Price said.

"If they all play to their abilities, there's no question in my mind that they're all capable of walking away with one or two medals each in their events."

Australia are favoured in the doubles events, having claimed Glasgow gold in the mixed and men's pairs. Cuskelly and Pilley are the reigning doubles world champions.

It's in the singles where Price is hoping to improve on the three medals they won four years ago, when England surpassed Australia as the premier squash nation.

Cuskelly and Pilley are ranked 15th and 20th in the world respectively, with New Zealand world No.9 Paul Coll the favourite to take out the event.

"I think we can come as close as possible to what happened in Glasgow, and probably a lot better. I think we've got a similar squad in terms of depth and talent," Price said.

"Our top two boys, Cam and Ryan, have recently had some really good wins, so they're both capable of getting through their half of the draw. Definitely in my eyes they're capable of medalling hands down."

Australia's top female Donna Urquhart is world No.16 and has been in strong form, winning the Cincinnati Open in January and beating Commonwealth Games top seed Joelle King late last year.

"Her hitting is sharp at the moment, she looks confident, strong. I think she's in a really good headspace. The most focused I've seen her going into an event," Price said.

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON THURSDAY

Rd 64: Rex Hedrick v Eain Yow Ng, 2.30pm

Rd 32: Christine Nunn v Dianne Kellas, 2.30pm

Rd 32: Ryan Cuskelly v TBD, 6.40pm

Rd 32: Tamika Saxby v Ellldh Bridgeman, 6.40pm

Rd 32: Donna Urquhart v Falza Zafar, 7.20pm

Rd 32: Cameron Pilley v TBD, 8pm