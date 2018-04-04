International markets roundup

NEW YORK: The three major US stock indexes ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday as investors looked forward to earnings season.

The S&P 500 pushed above a key support level and Amazon.com shares jumped on bets that criticism from President Donald Trump would not translate to policy changes.

Traders said they were heavily focused on technical levels after investors fled equities on Monday when the S&P 500 breached its 200-day moving average. The benchmark index pushed above that support level just ahead of the last hour of trading on Tuesday and stayed higher for the rest of the session.

"There was opportunity for sellers to break through the 200-day but that didn't happen. Fundamentals are holding the stock market up. We're on the verge of the earnings reporting season. That's going to be a blockbuster," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.

Wall Street analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to increase 18.4 per cent for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 389.17 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 24,033.36, the S&P 500 gained 32.57 points, or 1.26 per cent, to 2,614.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.16 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 6,941.28.

LONDON: Britain's top share index declined with other European bourses at the start of the second quarter, but a few stocks such as Sky managed to rise through the session.

Shares in Sky closed up 2.1 per cent after Twenty-First Century Fox said it could legally separate Sky News within the group to allay British regulatory concerns about the channel's independence under Rupert Murdoch's ownership.

The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.37 per cent at 7,030.46 points, while mid caps fell 0.32 per cent, as trading resumed following the Easter market holiday.

Germany's Dax 30 was down 0.78 per cent, and France's CAC 40 fell 0.29 per cent

TOKYO: Asian shares slipped on Tuesday amid escalating trade tensions and concerns about tech firms, although regional index declines were modest compared with those of their Wall Street counterparts as investors focused on global growth prospects.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.35 per cent on Tuesday, compared with losses of more than two per cent on each of the three Wall Street indices overnight.

"Markets are being supported by global growth, most indicators that have come out recently are pretty solid," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief investment strategist at AMP Capital.

"Asian investors have looked at the noise recently and said 'well there is nothing really new in all this'," Oliver added. "Cool heads are prevailing."

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.45 per cent, having gone as deep as 1.6 per cent earlier. China's Shanghai Composite index eased 0.84 per cent, but the Hang Seng gained 0.29 per cent.

WELLINGTON: On Tuesday, New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.13 per cent, to 8,329.93.