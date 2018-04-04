Dolphins copy Chalmers' oblivious approach

The gameplan is simple for the Australian swimming team at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games - be like Kyle Chalmers.

Olympic champion Chalmers, 19, prompted disbelieving chuckles from media when he admitted he didn't follow swimming and had no idea who his main rivals were before the six-day Games meet starts on Thursday.

But national head coach Jacco Verhaeren reckoned Chalmers' oblivious approach may yet ensure Australia gets the last laugh on the Gold Coast.

Verhaeren said the 49-strong Dolphins team should don the blinkers like Chalmers as they deal with the enormous expectation to "set the tone" for Australia at a home Games.

Australia's dominance has not been threatened in the Games pool since Edinburgh 1986 but they appear vulnerable after slipping to eighth at the 2017 world titles with a solitary gold.

In contrast, England helped inspire Great Britain to an equal best second place behind the United States last year with four gold.

"There's Canada, England, Scotland, everyone (is a threat)," Verhaeren said.

"But we are not particularly looking at England.

"Particularly Kyle who isn't looking at anyone.

"But I do think it is the best process - stick to yourself and race.

"If we stick to that, we will be good."

It seems to be working for Rio 100m freestyle champion Chalmers who will spearhead the Dolphins with Cate Campbell after both made stirring comebacks at last month's selection trials.

Chalmers took 2017 off from competition to treat a heart condition while ex-world champion Campbell had a 12-month break to deal with her shock 100m freestyle sixth placing at Rio.

Chalmers will feature in all three relay teams on Games debut and is eyeing the 100m-200m freestyle double - but not his rivals.

Asked how fast he would need to be on the Gold Coast, Chalmers said: "I have no idea. I don't know who is swimming in it.

"Winning a gold medal on home soil would be awesome but most of all I'm excited to swim the relays - that's the most important thing for me."

Campbell, 25, will start her program on Thursday's opening night in Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay team which set a world record to claim Rio gold.

She will also get a shot at Rio redemption against Canada's co-Olympic 100m freestyle champion Penny Oleksiak on the Gold Coast.

Unlike Rio, a rejuvenated Campbell is welcoming the pressure to perform.

"I have never had a home crowd advantage," Campbell said.

"But we saw it in 2014 in Glasgow. The Scots just lifted.

"I am really hoping we feel that same energy on the pool deck."

Chalmers and Campbell are Australia's stars but teammate Emma McKeon may yet steal the limelight.

She begins her quest for six gold in the 200m freestyle on Thursday.

Australia earned their biggest Games pool medal haul at 2014 Glasgow with 57, including 19 gold.