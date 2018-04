SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA's shares ended their first session on the stock market at $149.01 on Tuesday, down from an opening price of $165.90.

Late on Monday, the New York Stock Exchange set a reference price of $132 a share for the music streaming service, in line with recent informal trading.

