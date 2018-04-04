News

Erdogan says Turkey, Russia may cooperate on defense projects besides S-400

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey may cooperate with Russia on defense projects besides the S-400 missile defense system which Moscow has agreed to supply to Ankara, President Tayyip Erdogan told a news conference on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Turkey signed an agreement to buy the S-400 system in late December in a move which raised concern in the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO's military architecture.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

