ANKARA (Reuters) - Investment in Turkey's first nuclear power plant, which is being built by Russia's Rosatom at Akkuyu on the Mediterranean coast, will exceed $20 billion, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Turkey's Erdogan says Akkuyu nuclear plant investment to exceed $20 billion

Speaking at a news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan also said work on the second line of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline was continuing rapidly.



(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler)