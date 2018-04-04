Ward last Giant standing for Sydney derby

The AFL's Sydney derby is about to enter its seventh year but only three players across the two clubs have played all 13 of the games.

GWS co-captain Callan Ward is the only Giant to have played all 13 AFL matches against Sydney.

Off the 44 men who played in the initial derby, which was also the Giants' first AFL game back in 2012, only just over half are still at the two clubs.

Nine have moved to rival clubs, two were delisted elsewhere, 12 have retired and Israel Folau hopped codes to rugby union.

For the Swans, captain Josh Kennedy and defender Heath Grundy are the only ever-presents while GWS co-captain Callan Ward is the only Giant to have played all of the games.

"It does surprise me, I thought there would be more than one, I'll take that," midfielder Ward told AAP.

The next chapter of the Harbour City rivalry will be written at the SCG on Saturday.

Ward has seen the derby grow from a mismatch into a genuine rivalry.

The Swans won the first four games by an average of 79 points and lost just one of the first nine.

GWS won the next three by an average of 40 per game, with Sydney triumphant in their most recent AFL clash last July.

"In the first couple of years when we could hardly compete against them, it was kind of hard to build it into a big rivalry," Ward said.

"I think we tried pretty hard with the media to build it like it was a big game but we just couldn't keep up with them.

"I think in the last two or three years now that we've been competitive they are really good games.

"The style of the game seems to me like a great game to watch if I was a fan.

"It''s very contested, it's very high intensity, so the players have to get up for it because if you don't, you will just fall behind."

Fellow inside midfielder Kennedy also recognised how the fixture had become increasingly competitive as the Giants' development progressed.

"It seemed to change pretty quickly," Kennedy told AAP.

"Obviously the first couple of years they were finding their feet a bit, but all of a sudden it's a powerhouse side.

"Now it's always a tough game. You know you are playing them at least twice a year and really look forward to the contest, because they play a good brand of footy."