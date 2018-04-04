Sydney FC still a chance: Mierzejewski

Sydney FC man-of-the match Adrian Mierzejewski says the Sky Blues believe they can qualify for the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League following a stunning 4-1 win over Suwon Bluewings.

Graham Arnold's side travelled to South Korea for Tuesday night's clash knowing anything less than a win would end their hopes of progressing.

But an upset win at the Suwon World Cup Stadium kept the dream alive with the Sky Blues moving to third in Group H with five points.

Topping the group are Kashima Antlers on nine points while Suwon sit second with seven points. Shanghai Shenhua are bottom with four points.

On the final match day, Sydney FC take on Shanghai in Sydney on Tuesday, 17 April while the top two face off in Japan.

Wins for Sydney and Kashima would ensure Arnold's side books its place in the knockout phase, while a draw in the top-of-the-table clash could also see Sydney advance.

"It was a very important game for us and we are very happy we took three points and looking forward to the next game," Mierzejewski told Fox Sports.

"We still believe we have a chance to go to the next round."

Suwon came out firing against on Tuesday night before Sydney took a shock lead through Milos Ninkovic.

The Bluewings equalised after just 30 seconds but the visitors hit back through Alex Brosque before the break.

Despite the hosts battering Sydney's goal after halftime, Mierzejewski and substitute Bobo both scored against the run of play to cap off an impressive night for the Sky Blues.

"It was a very hard game for us," Mierzejewski said.

"I think Suwon played well but we had chances and we scored goals and we are very happy."