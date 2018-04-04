Munster is on track for Origin: Walters

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is confident Cameron Munster is back on the straight and narrow and heading for State of Origin selection for game one in June at the MCG.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters feels Cameron Munster is back on track for State of Origin selection.

The Melbourne five-eighth was reportedly on thin ice at the NRL champions over summer due to his off-field antics at the club and during the Kangaroos' 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

But Walters said he felt the 23-year-old had taken the advice of senior Storm players and coach Craig Bellamy, which had been reflected in his early-season form.

"We've all been young and I think it's all a part of him maturing as a person," Walters told AAP.

"You need to find yourself, you need to learn by making mistakes and Cameron's realised that now."

Munster made his Origin debut in last year's third match at Suncorp Stadium, starring in Queensland's series-clinching win, and Walters said he was likely to be there again.

The coach was still undecided on his halves, with Munster, North Queensland playmaker Michael Morgan, Manly's Daly Cherry-Evans and St George Illawarra No.7 Ben Hunt all in the mix.

Despite the Storm's patchy form, Walters was happy with what he'd seen from Munster.

"I think he's probably been one of the better Storm players for the last month or so. That's a good sign of where he's going with his football and, more importantly, his life away from football needs to be good as well and you can only assume the results that way are very good as well," Walters said.