Victory handed ACL drubbing in South Korea

Melbourne Victory have crashed out of the Asian Champions League (ACL) in wicked fashion, losing 6-2 to Ulsan Hyundai.

The record ACL defeat ends Victory's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.

Kenny Athiu's first Victory goal and Kosta Barbarouses' consolation effort will do little to hearten Victory fans, well beaten on Wednesday night in South Korea.

Lawrence Thomas set the tone when his howler gifted Junior Negao an opener.

Lim Jong-eun's neat volley and Mislav Orsic's clinical finish destroyed Victory's chances before the break.

A cavalier switch to a back three and benching Besart Berisha at halftime was Kevin Muscat's roll of the dice.

Instead, Victory slumped with Kim Seung-jun and Junior, again, finding second-half goals.

Athiu and Barbarouses' replies came before Orsic's deflected effort - a final dagger on a terrible night for the A-League side.

"Obviously a disappointing night," Muscat lamented.

"Right from the outset, you could see, with the first goal, the limited pressure.

"The better team turned up and they deserved to win."

The result sends Ulsan through to the last 16 and continues a sorry run of 19 away days in Asia without a win.

There was plenty on the line for Victory, knowing a win would seal progression.

But the nicest thing that might be said is they failed to deal with terrible conditions - missing players, patchy rain and a single-digit temperature.

There was also the small matter of a 19-hour door-to-door transit with less than 48 hours to prepare in Ulsan.

The reality is that Victory, without a number of key players, forgot how to pass.

Leigh Broxham and Thomas Deng were particular culprits but there were no shining lights.

Muscat's side never had a semblance of control.

Thomas' miscued clearance, which sailed into Junior and ricocheted into the net, is likely to feature on ACL blooper reels.

When the second went in on 20 minutes, the lonely but loyal Victory fans in attendance thought a thrashing could be on.

They were right.

Thomas responded by making two superb saves off Junior but he was helpless to stop the hosts doubling up.

Victory's performance and result contrasted sharply with Sydney FC's 4-1 win over Suwon Bluewings a night earlier to keep the Sky Blues' ACL dreams alive.