General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp <GD.N> said on Tuesday it completed its purchase of peer CSRA Inc <CSRA.N> in a deal valued at about $9.7 billion.

CSRA will now be part of General Dynamics Information Technology and all shares of CSRA common stock will be delisted from the NYSE.

The deal is expected to add to General Dynamics' earnings per share and free cash flow per share in 2019, the company said.

The announcement comes a week after peer CACI International Inc <CACI.N> withdrew its offer for CSRA amid the bidding war with General Dynamics.



(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

