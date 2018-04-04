Today in History, 4/4

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

1406 - King Robert III of Scotland dies and is succeeded by James I, who was being held prisoner by the English.

1581 - Francis Drake arrives back in England after circumnavigating the globe and is knighted by Queen Elizabeth I on board his ship, the Golden Hind.

1611 - Denmark's King Christian IV declares war on Sweden.

1617 - John Napier, Scottish mathematician who invented the concept of logarithms, dies.

1818 - US Congress decides the American flag will consist of 13 red and white stripes and 20 stars, with a new star to be added for every new state of the Union.

1844 - Germany occupies South-West Africa, Togoland and Cameroons.

1883 - State Premier Thomas McIlwraith claims British New Guinea as a Queensland possession; the claim is later disallowed by Britain.

1905 - An earthquake strikes the province of Lahore, then part of India, killing 19,000 people.

1912 - Chinese republic is proclaimed in Tibet.

1929 - Fourteen die when a dam on the Cascade River, Tasmania, bursts and floods the town of Derby.

1932 - US researcher Professor CG King of Pittsburgh isolates vitamin C for the first time.

1949 - NATO is founded when the North Atlantic Treaty is signed in Washington.

1964 - The Beatles set a record by having all of the top five US singles at the same time.

1968 - US civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King is assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.

1975 - About 155 children die when a US Air Force transport plane carrying Vietnamese orphans crashes on take-off from Saigon.

1979 - Pakistan's former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ousted by the military in a coup 21 months earlier, is hanged.

1983 - The US space shuttle Challenger roars into orbit on its maiden flight.

1994 - Serbs launch major attack on besieged Muslim enclave Gorazde.

1996 - A military judge in Rome orders former Nazi SS Captain Erich Priebke to stand trial for his role in the massacre of 335 civilians in World War II.

1999 - NATO warplanes and missiles attack an army headquarters, oil refineries and other targets in Yugoslavia.

2001 - Sudan's defence minister and 14 other military officials are killed when their plane crashes on takeoff.

2003 - US forces seize control of Baghdad's Saddam International Airport and rename it Baghdad International.

2006 - Women make history in Kuwait by voting and running for office for the first time in a local by-election.

2007 - Restrictions on cross-media and foreign ownership rules are lifted in Australia.

2010 - Nine miners are pulled to safety after spending more than a week trapped in a flooded coal mine in northern China.

2013 - Chris Bailey, bass player for Australian band The Angels, dies aged 62 after fighting throat cancer.

2017 - The Australian Electoral Commission is asked to investigate whether Pauline Hanson's One Nation breached financial disclosure laws after it emerged donated money was used to buy a light aircraft.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Grinling Gibbons, English sculptor (1648-1721); Max Dupain, Australian photographer (1911-1992); Muddy Waters, US blues musician (1913-1983); Marguerite Duras, French writer (1914-1996); Anthony Perkins, US actor (1932-1992); Christine Lahti, US actress (1950-); Hugo Weaving, Australian actor (1960-); Robert Downey Jr, US actor (1965-); Sam Moran, Australian children's entertainer (1978-); Heath Ledger, Australian actor (1979-2008); Grumpy Cat, US internet-celebrity feline (2012-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

You can kill a man but you can't kill an idea. - Medgar Evers, murdered American civil rights activist (1926-1963).