1.7m World Cup tickets sold in new phase

Almost 1.7 million tickets have been sold for the World Cup in Russia, with some 400,000 snapped up in the latest stage which ended on Tuesday.

Ruling body FIFA said 394,433 tickets had been sold during a first-come, first-served window which began on March 13 and ended on Tuesday.

Russians dominated by buying 216,134 tickets, followed by fans from the not-qualified United States (16,462), Argentina (15,006), Colombia (14,755) and Mexico (14,372).

In all, 1,698,049 tickets have been sold for the June 14-July 15 tournament in 11 Russian cities, FIFA said, naming overall international demand at 53 per cent.

A final sales phase starts on April 18, also first come, first-served.