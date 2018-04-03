Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Johannesburg, April 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Final scores on the fifth day of the fourth Test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday:

South Africa, first innings, 488

Australia, first innings, 221

South Africa, second innings, 344-6 dec

Australia, second innings

(overnight 88-3)

M. Renshaw lbw b Morkel 5

J. Burns lbw b Morkel 42

U. Khawaja lbw b Maharaj 7

P. Handscomb b Philander 24

S. Marsh c Bavuma b Philander 7

M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 0

T. Paine c De Kock b Philander 7

P. Cummins b Philander 1

N. Lyon run out (Markram) 9

C. Sayers b Philander 0

J. Hazlewood not out 9

Extras (lb1, nb7) 8

Total (46.4 overs) 119

Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Renshaw), 2-34 (Khawaja), 3-68 (Burns), 4-88 (S. Marsh), 5-88 (M. Marsh), 6-95 (Handscomb), 7-99 (Paine), 8-100 (Cummins), 9-100 (Sayers)

Bowling: Rabada 8-3-16-0 (4nb), Philander 13-5-21-6 (1nb), Maharaj 13-2-47-1 (1nb), Morkel 10.4-5-28-2 (1nb), Markram 2-0-6-0

Result: South Africa won by 492 runs

Series: South Africa won 3-1

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Ian Gould, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

