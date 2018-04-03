News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

Yemeni foreign minister calls for peace talks, says aims to open ports

Reuters
Reuters /

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen's foreign minister called on Tuesday for a return to the negotiating table to end the war in the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, where Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces are fighting Iran-aligned Houthi fighters.

"We need to find the ideal solution which is a return to the talks table, to put an end the war, to return to a sustainable system supported by the people of Yemen," Abdel-Malek al-Mekhlafi said.
Addressing a U.N. conference in Geneva seeking pledges toward a $3 billion appeal, he added: "We aim to open up access to ports and airports" for humanitarian aid supplies.


(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet)

Back To Top