Redzel in great shape ahead of TJ Smith

TJ Smith Stakes favourite Redzel has wound up preparations with a strong hit-out at Randwick.

Redzel was the first of the carnival contenders out on the course proper at Randwick on Tuesday morning with both jockey Kerrin McEvoy and trainers Peter and Paul Snowden saying he is spot-on for Saturday.

"He is an extra good track worker and it was strong work this morning," Peter Snowden said.

"He's a very relaxed customer and really professional.

"He trialled really well after he won the Challenge Stakes and now he will just take it pretty easy for the rest of the week.

"We just need to keep him happy."

McEvoy said his only concern was making sure Redzel didn't go too fast.

"He's always a good worker and really applies himself," he said.

"He has an economic action and is so light across the ground I haveto make sure he isn't going too quick."

After being beaten in a photo-finish by straight-track specialist Redkirk Warrior in the Lightning Stakes (1000m) at Flemington on February 17, Redzel returned to Sydney to win the Group Two Challenge Stakes, also over 1000m, on March 10.

He then won a barrier trial 16 days later.

Redzel is the $2.15 favourite in early markets for the TJ Smith Stakes (1200m) in which he will jump from barrier six.

Newcastle mare In Her Time has barrier three in the 14-horse field and is at $4 to add the TJ Smith to her recent Group One win in the Galaxy.

The race will be run without Chautauqua who has missed the chance for a fourth consecutive win after failing to jump from the gates in four barrier trials.