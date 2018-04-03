Cyclist Glaetzer seeks more Games speed

Matthew Glaetzer had always planned to be at his best this week but that hasn't stopped him already establishing himself as the fastest man on two wheels.

The South Australian made waves when he became the first to clock a sub-60 second 1km at sea level in November last year.

He bettered that time at the Australian titles in February, clocking 58.759 despite being in the middle of a training block, on the way to four gold medals.

A sprint victory and silver in the time trial at last month's world championships continued the 25-year-old's hot streak.

But the two-time Olympian has aimed to peak at the Commonwealth Games from Thursday and says his goal is simple.

"The Comm Games was always the goal for us and the focus, so to go to the world championships and be so fast was a great bonus," he said.

"I just want to go as fast as I can; I have a rough goal but I just want to go faster, that's all I want.

"I'm all about the speed. I just want to keep clocking down that time on the scoreboard."

Glaetzer is a realistic chance of gold in the team sprint on Thursday, Friday's keirin, Saturday's sprint and Sunday's time trial.

A likely duel with Scotland's Jack Carlin in the sprint will be one of the meet's highlights, with Glaetzer having pipped the 20-year-old for gold at the worlds last month.

"At the moment he is definitely the man to beat," Carlin told Scotland's The Herald this week.

"When you are going in as world champion, you have kind of got that target on your back. He is probably the favourite in the sprint and probably the keirin as well."

Track cycling will take place at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome, with the team in their own version of a Games Village in a hotel just up the road.

"It's interesting; it's definitely different, not being part of the village environment," Glaetzer said.

"But we've got a great set-up here in Brisbane ... it's good to get us focused and we can really just worry about the job at hand in the next couple of days."