Australia to give more food aid to Yemen

Australia is chipping in an extra $3 million in assistance to Yemen, which the United Nations has dubbed the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The war between a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen's Shi'ite rebels is entering its fourth year.

More than 22 million or 80 per cent of the population needs humanitarian assistance.

More than 10,000 civilians have died.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said continued hostilities have limited food, fuel and medicine distributions, crippling basic services and undermining economic development.

The world's worst outbreak of cholera to date, last year, affected one million Yemenis and diphtheria is now on the rise.

Ms Bishop said the Australian assistance would go towards food and nutrition, support for malnourished children, health care and access to clean water.

It would treat 16,000 children under five for severe acute malnutrition, vaccinate over 320,000 children against polio and provide 335,000 people access to drinking water.

Australia's contribution to the crisis has totalled $23 million since April 2017.