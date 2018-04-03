'Huge opportunity' - Miley bids for Scottish swim history

Gold Coast, Australia, April 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Scotland will hope to make a big splash on Thursday's opening night of swimming at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Hannah Miley bidding to create history.

Miley, 28, will be chasing a third consecutive gold medal in the opening final of the six-day meet, in the women's 400 metres individual medley.

Miley won gold at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014, and another win will make her the first Scot to claim three consecutive golds in the same event at the Commonwealth Games.

Miley is also the top-ranked swimmer in the field heading into the Games, ahead of Australian duo Blair Evans and Kaylee McKeown.

"I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure that I put myself in the best position," Miley said.

"It's a huge opportunity and it's an opportunity of being able to make a bit of history as well."

Miley will be swimming at her fourth Commonwealth Games after debuting at 16 at Melbourne 2006, where she finished fourth to Australia's Stephanie Rice in the event.

She feels she has come "full circle" being back in Australia for this year's Games.

"It's quite nice being able to come through and challenge that a little bit and the crowds will be spectacular. It's going to be loud, it's going to be noisy," she said.

"There is something quite special when it comes down to the Commonwealth Games. It's renowned for being the friendly Games and there's just something that the Scots really take to another level."

Miley has suffered disappointments throughout her career, including narrowly missing out on an Olympic medal in 2016 and then finishing last in the final of the World Championships last year in Budapest.

But she is confident Scotland will make their presence felt, similar to their six gold medals in the pool in 2006.

"We're definitely a force to be reckoned. It might be a small team but we certainly pack a punch," Miley said.

Scotland swim coach Alan Lynn said his swimmers were well prepared, having spent the last three northern hemisphere winters training in Australia to acclimatise.

"Some of the finals are going to be as tough to make as the world championships or Olympics, so we're under no illusions as to how tough that's going to be," Lynn told reporters Tuesday.

"We also know we've got some good prospects, and if they perform to the best of their ability then we're going to challenge for podium places."

