Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Tuesday:
England first innings 307 (J. Bairstow 101, M. Wood 52; Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87)
New Zealand first innings 278 (B. Watling 85, C. de Grandhomme 72, T. Southee 50; Broad 6-54, Anderson 4-76)
England second innings 352-9 dec (J. Vince 76, M. Stonemn 60, J. Root 54, D. Malan 53; De Grandhomme 4-94)
New Zealand second innings (overnight 42-0)
T. Latham c Vince b Leach 83
J. Raval c Stoneman b Broad 17
K. Williamson c Bairstow b Broad 0
R. Taylor c Cook b Leach 13
H. Nicholls c Cook b Anderson 13
B. Watling c Anderson b Wood 19
C. de Grandhomme c Leach b Wood 45
I. Sodhi not out 56
N. Wagner c Vince b Root 7
Extras: (lb2, nb1) 3
Total: (for 8 wickets; 124.4 overs) 256
Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Raval), 2-42 (Williamson), 3-66 (Taylor), 4-91 (Nicholls), 5-135 (Watling), 6-162 (Latham), 7-219 (de Grandhomme) 8-256 (Wagner)
Anderson 26-8-37-1 (1nb), Broad 24-6-72-2, Wood 22-10-45-2, Leach 32-15-61-2, Root 12.4-5-28-1, Stokes 4-3-2-0, Malan 4-1-9-0
Did not bat: T. Southee, T. Boult
Toss: New Zealand
Result: Match drawn
Series: New Zealand 1-0
Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
afp