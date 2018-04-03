Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Christchurch, New Zealand, April 3, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between New Zealand and England in Christchurch on Tuesday:

England first innings 307 (J. Bairstow 101, M. Wood 52; Southee 6-62, Boult 4-87)

New Zealand first innings 278 (B. Watling 85, C. de Grandhomme 72, T. Southee 50; Broad 6-54, Anderson 4-76)

England second innings 352-9 dec (J. Vince 76, M. Stonemn 60, J. Root 54, D. Malan 53; De Grandhomme 4-94)

New Zealand second innings (overnight 42-0)

T. Latham c Vince b Leach 83

J. Raval c Stoneman b Broad 17

K. Williamson c Bairstow b Broad 0

R. Taylor c Cook b Leach 13

H. Nicholls c Cook b Anderson 13

B. Watling c Anderson b Wood 19

C. de Grandhomme c Leach b Wood 45

I. Sodhi not out 56

N. Wagner c Vince b Root 7

Extras: (lb2, nb1) 3

Total: (for 8 wickets; 124.4 overs) 256

Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Raval), 2-42 (Williamson), 3-66 (Taylor), 4-91 (Nicholls), 5-135 (Watling), 6-162 (Latham), 7-219 (de Grandhomme) 8-256 (Wagner)

Anderson 26-8-37-1 (1nb), Broad 24-6-72-2, Wood 22-10-45-2, Leach 32-15-61-2, Root 12.4-5-28-1, Stokes 4-3-2-0, Malan 4-1-9-0

Did not bat: T. Southee, T. Boult

Toss: New Zealand

Result: Match drawn

Series: New Zealand 1-0

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp