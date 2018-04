Indonesia's parliament approves Perry Warjiyo as central bank governor

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday approved Perry Warjiyo's nomination to be central bank governor, succeeding Agus Martowardojo whose term ends in May, deputy speaker Taufik Kurniawan said.

Warjiyo, currently a Bank Indonesia deputy governor, was endorsed by parliament's financial commission last week.

A. Hafisz Tohir, the commission's deputy chairman, told parliament on Tuesday that Warjiyo should focus on guarding the rupiah exchange rate as part of broader efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability.

At last week's hearing, Warjiyo pledged to direct monetary policy to support both economic growth and stability.

Warjiyo has a doctorate in monetary and international economics from Iowa State University.



