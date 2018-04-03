Victory face Ulsan in must-win ACL clash

ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: MATCH DAY FIVE
ULSAN HYUNDAI v MELBOURNE VICTORY
Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan
Kickoff: 8pm (AEST)
THE GROUP
1- Shanghai SIPG W:3 D:1 L:0 GD:+5 Points: 10
2- Ulsan Hyundai W:1 D:2 L:1 GD:0 Points: 5
3- MELBOURNE VICTORYW:1 D:2 L:1 GD:-2 Points: 5
4- Kawasaki FrontaleW:0 D:1 L:3 GD:-3Points: 1
THE SITUATION
With Shanghai SIPG already through and Kawasaki Frontale a remote chance of progression, it's winner-takes-all in this clash. Victory need a win to seal progression. A draw will take things to the final day.
ALSO TONIGHT
Shanghai SIPG v Kawasaki Frontale, Shanghai Stadium
MELBOURNE VICTORY
Coach: Kevin Muscat
Captain: Carl Valeri
Star: Leroy George. The Dutch winger is in red-hot form and netted twice against Ulsan at AAMI Park on the opening night of the competition.
Likely line-up (4-3-3): 20-Thomas; 6-Broxham, 14-Deng, 17-Donachie, 22-Nigro; 21-Valeri, 16-Hope, 10-Troisi; 41-George, 8-Berisha, 9-Barbarouses.
ULSAN HYUNDAI
Coach: Kim Do-hoon
Captain: Kang Min-soon
Star: Mislav Orsic. A vicious free kick and a curling long-range effort in their previous meeting gave Victory a first-hand glimpse of the Croatian's talents.
Ulsan Hyundai likely line-up (4-3-3): 1-Kim Yong-dae; 27-Kim Chang-soo, 40-Windbicher, 4-Kang, 13-Lee; 33. Park Joo-ho, 34-Park Yong-woo, 24-Han; 9-Orsic, 55-Toyoda, 7-Kim In-sung.