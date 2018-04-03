Victory up for do-or-die Korean mission

Melbourne Victory are determined to overcome player absences, history and a bruising travel schedule to qualify for the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by beating Ulsan Hyundai.

The A-League side spent 19 hours in transit on Monday, with three flights, to reach the South Korean city of Ulsan.

They're without key players Rhys Williams (suspended), Terry Antonis (sick) and Matias Sanchez (ineligible) for the Wednesday night clash.

And Victory's record in Asia - no wins from 18 trips - leaves room for improvement.

Coach Kevin Muscat acknowledges the challenges but says it only makes him more determined to get three points.

"We'll write our own story rather than be moulded by what the perception is," he told AAP.

"We come here with great confidence. The players are in good spirits ... and what's going to help us most is attitude.

"The harder the circumstances, the sweeter the reward."

The standings make this meeting the most important game of the group stage.

After drawing their first encounter 3-3, Victory and Ulsan are locked on five points.

A win will send either side through to the round of 16.

A draw will take it down to the last day, when Victory hosts group leaders Shanghai SIPG needing to better Ulsan's result to progress.

It's why Victory are staking their hopes of an against-the-odds triumph to return to the knock-out stage for the second time in their history.

Kim Do-hoon's side have performed well in the ACL but are bottom of the K League 1 with four losses from four games.

Much will depend on how Muscat tinkers with his side, with Williams and Antonis missing.

Antonis' stomach bug ruled him out on the morning of the team's travel, meaning midfielder Josh Hope is a chance to make his first start for Victory.

The physicality of Ulsan attacker Yohei Toyoda has led Muscat to rethink defensive plans, with Thomas Deng - in his preferred central defender slot - set to partner James Donachie.

Leigh Broxham will continue at left back and Stefan Nigro will go in at right back.