Knowles enjoying Kookaburras build-up

A favourable draw and tropical conditions have set the Kookaburras up with a strong chance to defend their Commonwealth Games crown, according to skipper Mark Knowles.

The men's hockey team will be vying for their sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal when they open their campaign against South Africa later this week.

And it's the late start Knowles insists will help alleviate any of the pre-Games nerves for the 11 debutants in the Kookaburras squad.

Knowles said one of the major evolutions in the side since its failure in Rio involved the new coaching staff spreading the workload among the entire playing group.

"We've got a pretty flat structure if I'm honest. I think we've tried to really bring this in in the last couple of years in the Kookaburras," Knowles said.

"The coaching group is really good and they take a fair bit of pressure off the players and myself as a leader. Hopefully we're just going to continue to grow."

The Kookaburras continued preparations with a practice match against Malaysia on Tuesday ahead of the opening ceremony on Wednesday and a rest day on Thursday.

The world No.1 side then meet the 15th-ranked South Africans on Saturday.

"I think the timing is really nice for the hockey team," Knowles said.

"If we played on Thursday, I would be a little bit more concerned (about pressure). But for me now, I feel like this is just a springboard that I and we as a team can really use."

Knowles also believes the hosts will be aided by a patchy weather forecast with high humidity that is likely to work against the northern hemisphere nations.

"You'll see teams like England getting here fairly early, getting a proper, strong hitout," he said.

"We hope that this is an advantage for us but we also know we've been training for this since the middle of last year. This is towards Tokyo, towards a World Cup. So it's another step for us."