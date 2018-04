Christchurch, New Zealand, April 3, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were 191 for six at tea on the final day of the second Test against England in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Their target of 382 was out of reach with one session remaining while England needed four more wickets to win and square the series.

Tom Latham made 83 while for England Jack Leach and Stuart Broad have two wickets each.

